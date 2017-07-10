Obituary: Audrey M. Cameron

Audrey M. Cameron, 72, died on March 22 in Columbus, Ohio.
“Audrey moved to Columbus, Ohio, and worked at Chemical Abstracts since 1971. Audrey loved the outdoors, reading, gardening, and sports. Among her favorite sports were curling, downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, hiking, backpacking, and tennis. Audrey loved to travel. She skied all over the West and Canada. She visited many countries on many continents. She was proud of everything Canadian, even after becoming a citizen of the U.S.”—Harry C. Hershey, partner
Most recent title: senior editor, CAS, , a division of the American Chemical Society
Education: B.S., organic chemistry, University of Saskatchewan, 1966; Ph.D., organic chemistry, McMaster University, 1972
Survivors: sister, Erma; partner, Harry C. Hershey
