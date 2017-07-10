Advertisement

People

Obituary: Audrey M. Cameron

by Linda Wang
July 10, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 28
Audrey M. Cameron
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Harry Hershey
A photo of Audrey M. Cameron.
Credit: Courtesy of Harry Hershey

Audrey M. Cameron, 72, died on March 22 in Columbus, Ohio.

“Audrey moved to Columbus, Ohio, and worked at Chemical Abstracts since 1971. Audrey loved the outdoors, reading, gardening, and sports. Among her favorite sports were curling, downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, hiking, backpacking, and tennis. Audrey loved to travel. She skied all over the West and Canada. She visited many countries on many continents. She was proud of everything Canadian, even after becoming a citizen of the U.S.”—Harry C. Hershey, partner

Most recent title: senior editor, CAS, , a division of the American Chemical Society

Education: B.S., organic chemistry, University of Saskatchewan, 1966; Ph.D., organic chemistry, McMaster University, 1972

Survivors: sister, Erma; partner, Harry C. Hershey

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

