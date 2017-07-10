Writing the human genome

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 10, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 28

A group of researchers plan to synthesize the human genome from scratch. They face huge scientific hurdles—and public scrutiny

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 28
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Synthetic Biology

Writing the human genome

A group of researchers plan to synthesize the human genome from scratch. They face huge scientific hurdles—and public scrutiny

Sam Kean’s latest book explores the molecules we breathe

Author shares what he learned while writing ‘Caesar’s Last Breath’

Electric cars fuel separator market growth

Demand for key battery component is booming, but the business remains a difficult one

  • Synthesis

    Arylamines made easy

    Reagent featuring an electrophilic nitrogen makes secondary amine synthesis a snap

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Marijuana receptor caught in the act

    High-resolution X-ray structures of a cannabinoid receptor with activating agents help reveal how it works

  • Business

    Patheon investing $45 million in multisite service expansion

    Projects bulk up a full-product life-cycle services approach

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

Elevated serotonin linked to infant death syndrome

Some SIDS cases could result from underlying problem in the neurotransmitter’s production and function

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT