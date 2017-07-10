Bayer ups animal health, warns about ag

Bayer will spend $105 million to expand animal health product manufacturing at its Kiel, Germany, location. The investment will increase output of flea and tick collars and expand production of pipettes filled with parasite-killing fluid for pet protection. The Kiel site makes 60% of Bayer’s animal health products. Separately, Bayer disclosed that poor performance in Brazil from its crop science division will hit its earnings by $350 million to $450 million this year.
