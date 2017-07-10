Advertisement

People

Obituary: Bernard (Barney) J. Kane

by Linda Wang
July 10, 2017
Bernard Kane
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Marian Kane
A photo of Bernard Kane.
Credit: Courtesy of Marian Kane

Bernard (Barney) J. Kane, 84, died on March 27 in Atlantic Beach, Fla.

“Barney made significant contributions in terpene chemistry throughout his career in Jacksonville, Fla. After graduating from Adelphi University, he worked for the Naval Stores Division of Glidden, which evolved and operated as SCM Specialty Chemicals, Glidco Organics, and Millennium Specialty Chemicals, and is now Symrise. Barney published more than 35 papers and patents, was the key contributor to the chemistry behind the company’s manufacturing facility in Georgia, and worked actively in the start-up and improvement of that and other commercial processes. Upon his retirement in 1998, the company’s Jacksonville research facility was named the Bernard J. Kane Laboratory.”—Marian Kane, wife

Most recent title: principal scientist, Millennium Specialty Chemicals

Education: B.S., education, Iona College, 1954; M.S., organic chemistry, Adelphi University, 1956

Survivors: wife, Marian; sons, Philip and Gerard; daughters, Ellen Cage, Marian Kane, and Roberta O’Sullivan; 11 grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

