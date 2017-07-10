Obituary: Bernard (Barney) J. Kane

Bernard (Barney) J. Kane, 84, died on March 27 in Atlantic Beach, Fla.
“Barney made significant contributions in terpene chemistry throughout his career in Jacksonville, Fla. After graduating from Adelphi University, he worked for the Naval Stores Division of Glidden, which evolved and operated as SCM Specialty Chemicals, Glidco Organics, and Millennium Specialty Chemicals, and is now Symrise. Barney published more than 35 papers and patents, was the key contributor to the chemistry behind the company’s manufacturing facility in Georgia, and worked actively in the start-up and improvement of that and other commercial processes. Upon his retirement in 1998, the company’s Jacksonville research facility was named the Bernard J. Kane Laboratory.”—Marian Kane, wife
Most recent title: principal scientist, Millennium Specialty Chemicals
Education: B.S., education, Iona College, 1954; M.S., organic chemistry, Adelphi University, 1956
Survivors: wife, Marian; sons, Philip and Gerard; daughters, Ellen Cage, Marian Kane, and Roberta O’Sullivan; 11 grandchildren
