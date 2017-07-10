Obituary: Carlos R. Ruiz Martinez

Carlos R. Ruiz Martinez, 42, died on May 16 in Aguadilla, P.R.
“Carlos’s legacy will transcend the times through all the people he mentored, educated, and helped become leaders within our organization and in Puerto Rico. There is no way to describe the sadness we are feeling, but we are convinced that the song has ended but the melody lingers on.”—ACS Puerto Rico Section
Most recent title: associate dean of academic affairs, University of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1996, and Ph.D., applied chemistry, 2011, University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez
Survivors: mother, Maria Martinez Negron; sister, Martina Ruiz Martinez
