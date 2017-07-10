Celgene and BeiGene join for cancer drug

Celgene and BeiGene will jointly develop BeiGene’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 inhibitor, BGB-A317, in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and the rest of the world outside Asia, where BeiGene will retain rights. BGB-A317 is an antibody that treats solid tumors. Celgene will pay BeiGene a $263 million license fee and acquire a 5.9% stake in the Chinese firm. BeiGene will acquire Celgene’s operations in China and gain a license to commercialize Celgene’s approved therapies in China.
