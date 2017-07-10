Advertisement

People

Obituary: Demet Gurel

by Linda Wang
July 10, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 28
Demet Gurel
Credit: Courtesy of Ozan Gurel
A photo of Demet Gurel.
Credit: Courtesy of Ozan Gurel

Demet Gurel, 78, died on Jan. 7 in New York City.

“In addition to being dedicated to teaching organic chemistry, my mother enjoyed visiting art galleries and museums around the world with my father, the late Okan Gurel, with whom she cowrote ‘Oscillations in Chemical Reactions,’ published by Springer-Verlag in 1983, with a Russian-language edition published by Mir in 1986. One of the joys my mother had, especially after surviving a four-month hospitalization in 2013, was to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art to see [Jacques-Louis] David’s painting of Antoine and Mme Lavoisier. She had so many observations about the painting and Lavoisier’s life and legacy.”—Ozan Gurel, son

Most recent title: chair of chemistry and physics, Touro College; adjunct professor of chemistry, Baruch College, City University of New York

Education: B.S., chemistry, American College for Girls (Robert College of Istanbul), 1959; M.S., chemistry, Smith College, 1961; Ph.D., organic chemistry, New York University, 1974

Survivors: sons, Ogan and Ozan

