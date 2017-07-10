Evonik embraces digitalization

Evonik Industries plans to invest more than $110 million in digitalization efforts by the year 2020. To that end, the German firm has formed a partnership with IBM to adopt technologies such as cloud-based computing, blockchain, and the internet of things. The firm will also work with the University of Duisburg-Essen to develop the people and skills needed for digital transformation. “For us as a specialty chemical company, digitalization brings with it a world of possibilities,” Evonik Chairperson Christian Kullmann says.
