Frank Bright receives Morley Medal

Frank V. Bright, Henry M. Woodburn Chair and Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University at Buffalo, is the recipient of the 2017 Edward W. Morley Medal, presented by the ACS Cleveland Section.
The award recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration, and public service, as well as outstanding service to humanity or to industrial progress in the Cleveland region.
Bright’s research focuses on chemical sensors, advanced materials, antifouling coatings, wound restitution, and corneal surface chemistry.
