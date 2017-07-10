GSK in computing pact with Exscientia

GlaxoSmithKline has partnered with Exscientia to use artificial intelligence to develop small molecules against up to 10 drug targets. Exscientia seeks to use AI to design molecules with a desired balance of potency, selectivity, and pharmacokinetics. GSK will provide the firm with research funding and up to $42 million in milestone payments as molecules reach preclinical studies. In May, Exscientia joined with Sanofi to develop bispecific small molecules against metabolic diseases targets.
