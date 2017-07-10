Gibbs Award to Judith Klinman

Judith P. Klinman, professor of the graduate school and Chancellor’s Professor at the University of California, Berkeley, has been awarded the 2017 Willard Gibbs Medal Award by the ACS Chicago Section. The award recognizes exceptional individuals whose pioneering work has opened new fields of chemical research.
Klinman launched the field of protein-derived cofactors with the discovery of modified tyrosine residue, 6-hydroxydopa (referred to as TPQ) in the active site of a copper-containing amine oxidase that mediates the enzyme’s redox chemistry.
Her laboratory has made breakthroughs concerning the fundamental nature of enzyme catalysis. Her group has also explored the relationship between protein structure and tunneling, presenting evidence for the role of specific active-site residues in the tunneling process.
