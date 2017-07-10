Hammond Award to David Whitten

David G. Whitten, Distinguished Professor of Chemical & Biological Engineering at the University of New Mexico, is the recipient of the 2017 George S. Hammond Award, presented by the Inter-American Photochemical Society.
Whitten is a leader in the field of photochemistry, and his research ranges from fundamental studies of photoinduced electron transfer reactions to the development of molecular sensors and antibiotic films based on photoactive conjugated polymers.
