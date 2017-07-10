Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Helium supply program reopens to academics

by Andrea Widener
July 10, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

ACS and the American Physical Society are seeking new participants for their collaboration to provide academics cheaper and more reliable access to liquid helium, which is important for some scientific instruments. A pilot project of the Liquid Helium Purchasing Program began in 2015, when the scientific societies partnered with the Defense Logistics Agency to provide helium for participants who receive federal funding. The program began with seven participants: Amherst College, Boise State University, Stanford University, the University of Memphis, the University of New Hampshire, West Texas A&M University, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. They reported more reliable access to helium and average savings of approximately 15% on their helium costs. The program has since expanded to 12 institutions. Universities and colleges that are interested in joining the Liquid Helium Purchasing Program should answer the questionnaire on the program’s website, www.aps.org/policy/issues/energy/helium/purchaseprogram.cfm, by July 21. Liquid helium prices and availability continue to be a concern after a June blockade of Qatar. That nation recently shut down a major helium production facility after its Middle Eastern neighbors cut off its supply lines.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Help for helium users is on the way
Russian firm plans helium project
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Helium shortage looms

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE