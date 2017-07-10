Obituary: Kenneth J. Klabunde

Kenneth J. Klabunde, 73, died on April 28 in Manhattan, Kan.
“Ken began his career on the faculty at the University of North Dakota and moved to Kansas State University in 1979. He was an international leader in the field of nanoscience and was the founder of NanoScale Corp. He authored more than 500 scholarly publications and books, filed more than 20 patents, and received numerous awards, including the Olin Petefish Award in the Basic Sciences, the ACS Midwest Award, and the Popular Mechanics Breakthrough Award. He was a popular teacher and was especially proud of the achievements of the many undergraduates, graduate students, and postdocs who worked with him.”—Daniel A. Higgins, colleague and friend
Most recent title: University Distinguished Professor, Kansas State University
Education: B.A., chemistry, Augustana College, 1965; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Iowa, 1969
Survivors: wife, Linda; daughter, Sara Huter; sons, David and John; two grandsons
