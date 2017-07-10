Obituary: Melvin B. Redmount

Melvin B. Redmount, 90, died on Nov. 11, 2016, in Ridgway, Pa.
“Melvin was a recognized expert in carbon electrode manufacturing, servicing companies in the iron and steel industry. He worked most of his career for Airco Carbon (later, part of British Oxygen) and in his retirement, worked as a consultant for Showa Denko in South Carolina. He was active in animal protection charities, local science fairs, community theater, and in his later years, family genealogy.”—Joel Redmount, son
Most recent title: director of forward planning, Airco Carbon
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, Pennsylvania State University, 1948; M.S., chemical engineering, Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute, 1950
Survivors: daughter, Esther; sons, Ian and Joel
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter