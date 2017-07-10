Obituary: Michael E. Miller

Michael E. Miller, 57, died on April 9 in Shutesbury, Mass.
“In his field, Michael was a key figure in bioremediation and a mentor to many, and was admired and adored by all. He was likewise highly respected and beloved as a dancer and organizer for gender-role-free dance and Balkan dance, an LGBT and other progressive political activist, and a professional-grade chef, amateur botanist, naturalist, and astronomer. The number of people who mourn his loss is nearly innumerable.”—Robert E. Seletsky, husband
Most recent title: principal environmental chemist, CDM Smith
Education: B.S., chemistry, Swarthmore College, 1981; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Cornell University, 1986
Survivor: husband, Robert E. Seletsky; sister, Beth Miller Coimbra
