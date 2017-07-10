Advertisement

People

Obituary: Miklos M. Breuer

by Linda Wang
July 10, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 28
Miklos M. Breuer
Credit: Courtesy of Kenny Breuer
A photo of Miklos M. Breuer.
Credit: Courtesy of Kenny Breuer

Miklos M. Breuer, 90, died on May 14 in Brookline, Mass.

“Miki was born in Hungary in 1927. In 1949, he escaped from Stalinist Hungary by swimming a river and immigrated to Israel. In 1974, Miki was invited by Gillette to join its corporate research in the U.S. Working both in Rockville, Md., and in Boston, he directed long-term research projects associated with toiletry products. When Gillette bought Oral-B, he started and then managed the oral care department of the company’s corporate research division. Among other developments, he was responsible for the research and development of the blue stripe on the toothbrush that indicates excessive wear. He retired from Gillette at age 65 but continued to consult for several years, both for Gillette and for other companies.”—family of Miklos Breuer

Most recent title: chemist, Gillette

Education: Bs.C., chemical engineering, Technical University of Budapest, 1949; Ph.D., polymer chemistry, Weizmann Institute of Science, 1958

Survivors: wife, Joann; daughter, Judy; son, Kenny

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

