Omar Yaghi wins Albert Einstein World Award of Science

Omar M. Yaghi, the James and Neeltje Tretter Chair and professor of chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, is the winner of the 2017 Albert Einstein World Award of Science by the World Cultural Council.
The prize honors Yaghi’s contributions toward making materials by stitching organic and inorganic units through strong bonds into robust, porous crystalline metal-organic frameworks and covalent organic frameworks, and for establishing the field of reticular chemistry.
It also recognizes his leadership in research and mentoring emerging scholars around the world.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter