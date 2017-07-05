Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Patheon investing $45 million in multisite service expansion

Projects bulk up a full-product life-cycle services approach

by Rick Mullin
July 5, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A lab-kitted person carrying a dramatically-lit batch of new drugs on a tray.
Credit: Patheon
Patheon’s investment includes and expansion of its original business in finished drug product manufacturing.

Still in the process of being acquired by Thermo Fisher for $7.2 billion, the drug services firm Patheon says it will spend $45 million to expand several sites in the U.S. and Europe. The investment continues the company’s push to establish a full-product life-cycle pharmaceutical service.

Patheon will build a 1,400-m2 spray-drying facility at an active pharmaceutical ingredient plant in Florence, S.C., that it acquired from Roche last year. The firm will also add an analytical lab to its spray-drying operation in Bend, Ore.

In Greenville, N.C., Patheon will expand packaging and serialization capabilities with a 445-m2 manufacturing line.

In Monza, Italy, the company is adding commercial-scale sterile product facilities for large- and small-molecule drugs. At the same site, it is installing lyophilizers, a sterile vial filling line, and an analytical laboratory for its pharmaceutical development service.

Patheon became an end-to-end drug services firm through the 2013 merger of DSM’s pharmaceutical chemicals division and Patheon’s finished drug manufacturing operation. The firm will soon be linked to Thermo Fisher’s clinical drug packing and distribution service.

James Bruno, president of the consulting firm Chemical & Pharmaceutical Solutions, says the investment generally targets growth and increased market share. “They want to match demand to capacity and make sure they have the correct equipment for the future,” he says. “Not sure how the Fisher acquisition is going to affect all of this.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE