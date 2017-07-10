Stone Award to Hans-Conrad zur Loye

Hans-Conrad zur Loye, David W. Robinson Palmetto Professor of Chemistry at the University of South Carolina, is the winner of the 2016 Charles H. Stone Award, presented every two years by the ACS Carolina-Piedmont Section to an outstanding chemist in the southeastern U.S.
His research focuses on the development of high-temperature solution crystal growth techniques to target the synthesis of new functional materials. His current research is focused on the preparation of new luminescent and scintillating complex oxides, on new porous zeolitic materials, and more recently, on the investigation of new complex uranium-containing oxides to develop new classes of hierarchical materials for the long-term sequestration and storage of nuclear waste in persistent architectures.
