People

Stuart Croll wins Tess Award; nominations open for 2018 award

by Linda Wang
July 10, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 28
Stuart Croll
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Stuart Croll
A photo of Stuart Croll.
Credit: Courtesy of Stuart Croll

Stuart Croll, professor and chair of the department of coatings and polymeric materials at North Dakota State University, is the winner of the 2017 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings, sponsored by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering.

Croll was the first to demonstrate the connection between coating solidification and the glass transition temperature as controlled by solvent content in the coating and its impact on coating adhesion.

The $3,000 cash prize and plaque recognize outstanding individual achievements and noteworthy contributions to coatings science, technology, and engineering. Croll will receive the award during the fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.

Nominations are sought for the 2018 Roy W. Tess Award. Scientists from all sectors of industry, government, and academia are eligible to apply and should forward nominations to Chair at Polymers & Coatings Consultants, 5645A Emerald Ridge Pkwy., Solon, Ohio 44139. For more information, contact Theodore Provder at (440) 914-0611, (440) 610-4809, or tprovder@att.net. Each nomination will be considered for four award years after its receipt but must be renewed for consideration beyond that time. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 1.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

