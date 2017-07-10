Two German firms integrate purchases

Two German chemical firms, Evonik Industries and Lanxess, are rearranging business segments after their respective acquisitions of U.S. chemical makers. Evonik is combining its existing isophorone polyurethane cross-linker business with the epoxy cross-linkers it acquired in its January purchase of Air Products & Chemicals’ specialty chemical unit. The new unit has 1,000 employees worldwide. Meanwhile, Lanxess, which bought Chemtura in April, is folding Chemtura’s rubber and colorant additives business into Rhein Chemie, Lanxess’s rubber chemicals business. Rhein Chemie also employs 1,000.
