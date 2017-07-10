Obituary: William J. Ambs

William J. Ambs, 87, died on April 8 in Lansdale, Pa.
“In his last days, dad recited from the Latin Mass. A man of faith and science, dad believed God created the laws of the natural world. In 2008, a professor wrote concerning dad’s 1952 paper in the Journal of Organic Chemistry on molecules with knots. It was a proud moment to discover something of lasting value, but dad already had faith. Dad said, ‘I will go to the altar of God. To God who giveth joy to my youth.’ ”—Caroline Ambs Niesley, daughter
Most recent title: SEI systems engineer, Lockheed Martin
Education: B.S., chemistry, Villanova University, 1952; M.S., chemistry, Stevens Institute of Technology, 1954; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Catholic University of America, 1961
Survivors: daughter, Caroline Ambs Niesley
