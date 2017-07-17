ACS Central Science, the American Chemical Society’s first fully open access journal, has won the PROSE Journal/Award for Innovation from the Association of American Publishers. The award recognizes excellence in professional and scholarly publishing. “Every issue of ACS Central Science helps raise the profile of the myriad ways that chemistry benefits humankind,” said Brian Crawford, president of the ACS Publications Division. “It leverages technology to provide strong user experiences, in a fully open access environment and with no publication costs to authors or readers.” The journal is led by Editor-in-Chief Carolyn R. Bertozzi of Stanford University.
