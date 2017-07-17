Advertisement

July 17, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 29

Advances in analytical techniques uncover subtleties of these essential industrial catalysts

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 29
Catalysis

Hunting for the hidden chemistry in heterogeneous catalysts

Advances in analytical techniques uncover subtleties of these essential industrial catalysts

To sleep, perchance on foam

Advances in polyurethane chemistry are helping revolutionize the bedding industry

Mayo Clinic researcher says you’re using bar graphs wrong﻿

Physiologist Tracey Weissgerber is on a mission to convince biomedical researchers to present data in a more informative way﻿

  • Business

    Periodic graphics: The chemistry of frozen desserts

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning samples the science behind ice cream and other icy treats

  • Materials

    Plant inspire exceptionally strong and elastic graphene aerogels

    The new superlight, conductive materials could make better flexible electronics

image name
Materials

Lithium-sulfur batteries benefit from MoS2 encapsulation

Coating sulfur particles with thin flakes of the dichalcogenide provides physical and chemical protection, leading to durable batteries

