CHAS presents awards

The ACS Division of Chemical Health & Safety (CHAS) has presented several awards to recognize outstanding leadership and service in the field of chemical health and safety.
Lee Latimer, a pharma chemistry consultant and ACS director-at-large, received the 2016 Howard Fawcett Chemical Health & Safety Award for his contributions to the science and technology of chemical safety.
The Duke University Occupational & Environmental Safety Office and Department of Chemistry received the 2016 SafetyStratus College & University Health & Safety Award for an outstanding comprehensive undergraduate laboratory safety program.
Samuella B. Sigmann, lecturer and chemical hygiene officer at Appalachian State University, received the 2016 Tillmanns-Skolnick Award in recognition of her outstanding, long-term service to CHAS.
