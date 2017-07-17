CordenPharma, GE form oligonucleotide services pact

CordenPharma International and GE Healthcare’s Dharmacon division are joining to provide what they call an end-to-end service for oligonucleotide-based drug discovery. The GE unit offers custom synthesis of complex oligos to support research. CordenPharma provides larger-scale oligos manufacturing, a service it launched last year after investing in a Boulder, Colo., plant it acquired from Roche in 2011. CordenPharma currently supports early-stage clinical development and expects to begin commercial-scale manufacturing by the end of the year.
