Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Dioxygen is a diradical, so why is it stable?

The answer lies in resonance, researchers say

by Jyllian Kemsley
July 17, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Resonance of O2's π system stabilizes the molecule.
Diagram showing resonance among four different electronic configurations in pi orbitals.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Resonance of O2's π system stabilizes the molecule.

Oxygen as O2 is stable enough to be abundant in the environment and is required for many forms of life. But from the standpoint of theory, dioxygen’s stability is curious: Its highest occupied molecular orbitals contain two unpaired electrons, making it a diradical. Instead of wafting around as O2, the molecule should be busy abstracting hydrogen atoms or forming oligomers; isoelectronic sulfur, for example, is most stable as S8. The key to dioxygen’s reactivity lies in resonance. That finding comes from experimental and computational analysis by Weston T. Borden of the University of North Texas, Roald Hoffmann of Cornell University, and their colleagues (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.7b04232). Confirming a 1931 proposal by Linus Pauling, the researchers determined that O2’s π bond can be thought of as a pair of two-center, three-electron bonds, with resonance contributing a net stabilization energy of 418 kJ/mol. S2 is stabilized by only about 213 kJ/mol. The consequence is that trimerization of O2 is endothermic, while S2 is exothermic. Meanwhile, O2’s σ bond is relatively weak, so oxidation reactions are ultimately exothermic when they do occur.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-electron carbon-carbon bond identified
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Six bonds to carbon: Confirmed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
All triple bonds are not the same

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE