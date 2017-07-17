Esselen Award to Neil Donahue

Neil M. Donahue, Thomas Lord Professor in Chemistry and director of the Steinbrenner Institute for Environmental Education & Research at Carnegie Mellon University, is being presented with the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest for his work in understanding the relationship between the atmospheric chemistry of organic compounds, climate change, and lethal air pollution.
The award honors outstanding scientific achievement in scientific and technical work that contributes to the public well-being and communicates the positive values of the chemical profession. It is presented annually by the ACS Northeastern Section.
Donahue’s studies of complex atmospheric processes have led to his well-known statement that aerosols are one of the largest uncertainties in our understanding of climate change and that they kill a lot of people. His contributions to society include his frequent public comments on climate science and energy policy, his service on local health boards, and his participation in an Environmental Protection Agency grant for the Center for Air, Climate & Energy Solutions.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter