Kenneth Suslick wins Crano Award

Kenneth S. Suslick, Marvin T. Schmidt Research Professor at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, is the recipient of the 2017 John C. Crano Memorial Award, presented by the ACS Akron Section in memory of John C. Crano, developer of photochromic polymer eyeglass lenses at PPG Industries.
Suslick’s research focuses on the chemical effects of ultrasound and on chemical sensing. He received the award at the University of Akron on April 26 and presented two lectures: “Inside a Collapsing Bubble: Sonoluminescence and Sonochemistry” and “The Optoelectronic Nose: An Adventure in Molecular Recognition.”
