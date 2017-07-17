LanzaTech takes its process to India

LanzaTech and India’s national oil company, Indian Oil, plan to build what they say will be the world’s first facility to produce ethanol from refinery off-gases. The 35,000-metric-ton-per-year plant will be installed at the Panipat refinery in Haryana at a cost of about $55 million. LanzaTech’s microbes ferment waste carbon monoxide and dioxide into ethanol. The firm operates two demonstration facilities in China that make the fuel from steel mill emissions.
