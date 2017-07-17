Lilly and Purdue sign R&D agreement

Eli Lilly & Co. and Purdue University have formed a five-year pact to develop injectable drug delivery technology and models to predict the therapeutic outcomes of new medicines. Lilly will pay up to $52 million over the term of the contract, making the deal Purdue’s largest collaboration with a single company. Purdue researchers in natural and physical sciences, engineering, and veterinary medicine will work with Lilly. Last year the university announced a plan to invest $250 million in life sciences research. Purdue President Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. is the former head of Lilly’s North American drug operation.
