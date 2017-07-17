Mitsubishi sets up Myanmar venture

Mitsubishi Chemical has formed a joint venture with a local firm in Myanmar to provide water treatment services in the country. Wellthy, a Mitsubishi subsidiary, has been testing processing equipment that can treat the highly turbid and salty river water available around Yangon, the former capital of Myanmar. Mitsubishi notes that Myanmar has an urgent need for equipment that can produce safe drinking water and treat sewage. The new venture will also provide water analysis services.
