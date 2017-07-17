Obituary: C. Lennart Sandquist

C. Lennart Sandquist, 93, died on Jan. 4 in Stuarts Draft, Va.
“A 50-year member of ACS, my father was instrumental in inventing the spinning process that allowed Spandex to be woven into clothing. My fondest memory is him singing his new words to ‘Sunrise, Sunset’ from ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at my daughter’s wedding reception in 2011 ... at age 88.”—Charlotte S. Phillips, daughter
Most recent title: senior research chemist, DuPont
Education: B.S., chemistry, Bowdoin College, 1947; M.A., chemistry, Wesleyan University, 1950; Ph.D., chemistry, Yale University, 1953
Survivors: daughter, Charlotte S. Phillips; sons, Chris and Warner; four grandchildren
