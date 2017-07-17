Obituary: Cornelius Steelink

Cornelius Steelink, 94, died on Nov. 12, 2016, in Tucson.
“He was a delightful, loving man who made an indelible mark in science, social justice, and family love. The two things that I remember and cherish the most about Corny are his commitment to freedom and justice for all human beings and his humor and warmth. He was serious and unshakable in his commitment to fighting injustice and oppression, but always ready with a joke and eager to make you laugh. I always enjoyed and learned from talking with him, even when we disagreed on some things. He had inexhaustible decency. He was our father and our hero.”—Steelink family and friends
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, University of Arizona, Tucson
Education: B.S., chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1944; M.S., chemistry, University of Southern California, 1950; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1956
Survivors: wife, Joanne; daughters, Kaye Wingfield and Laurie; stepchildren, Ruth, David, and Blair Whittington; one granddaughter; predeceased by first wife, Jean
CORRECTION: This obituary was updated on July 19, 2017, to correct the survivors list and the attribution of the memories section.
