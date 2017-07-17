Obituary: Curtis B. Anderson

Curtis B. Anderson, 85, died on March 29 in Goleta, Calif.
“Curtis joined the chemistry department at the University of California, Santa Barbara, in 1962 and played an important role in our rapidly expanding program with the initiation of the Ph.D. program in chemistry in 1963. For many years, he was active in graduate recruitment and advising, setting up teaching schedules, and in the organization of the undergraduate laboratories and the assignment of the teaching assistants. He maintained a research program in large measure directed toward synthetic and mechanistic studies on Pd-catalyzed carbonylation reactions of dienyl systems. Fourteen students obtained their degrees under Curt’s direction.”—G. O. Pritchard and B. H. Lipshutz, colleagues and friends
Most recent title: professor emeritus of chemistry, University of California, Santa Barbara
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1956; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1963
Survivors: wife, Hana; daughter, Olivia
