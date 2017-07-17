Obituary: Erwin A. Vogler

Erwin A. Vogler, 64, died on April 3 in Tyrone, Pa.
“Erwin’s passion for biomaterials surface science developed early in his career at DuPont and Becton Dickinson. His strong desire to teach and pursue fundamental problems in biomaterials drew him to Penn State, where he developed collaborative research programs on the biophysical chemistry of protein adsorption, blood coagulation, and orthopedic biomaterials. The latter program evolved into an application of bone tissue engineering for the study of fundamental problems in osteobiology and osteopathology, especially bone cancer. Erwin’s intellect and passion for teaching will be missed by his friends, colleagues, and former students.”— James Runt and William Brittain, friends and colleagues
Most recent title: professor of materials science and engineering and bioengineering, Pennsylvania State University
Education: B.A., chemistry, Nasson College, 1974; Ph.D., chemistry, Indiana University, 1979
Survivor: wife, Margaret Nork
