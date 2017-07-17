Advertisement

Materials

Obituary: Erwin A. Vogler

by Linda Wang
July 17, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 29
Erwin A. Vogler, 64, died on April 3 in Tyrone, Pa.

“Erwin’s passion for biomaterials surface science developed early in his career at DuPont and Becton Dickinson. His strong desire to teach and pursue fundamental problems in biomaterials drew him to Penn State, where he developed collaborative research programs on the biophysical chemistry of protein adsorption, blood coagulation, and orthopedic biomaterials. The latter program evolved into an application of bone tissue engineering for the study of fundamental problems in osteobiology and osteopathology, especially bone cancer. Erwin’s intellect and passion for teaching will be missed by his friends, colleagues, and former students.”— James Runt and William Brittain, friends and colleagues

Most recent title: professor of materials science and engineering and bioengineering, Pennsylvania State University

Education: B.A., chemistry, Nasson College, 1974; Ph.D., chemistry, Indiana University, 1979

Survivor: wife, Margaret Nork

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

