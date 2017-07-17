Obituary: Leonard B. Spiegel

Leonard B. Spiegel, 87, died on April 20 in Youngstown, Ohio.
“Leonard came to Youngstown in 1961 to begin his university teaching career at Youngstown State University (YSU). For the next 35 years, Leonard had a distinguished career as a professor of biochemistry, in which he was privileged to teach many students who would go on to pursue careers in medicine, nursing, teaching, and industry. Leonard loved working at YSU, especially working with his colleagues in the chemistry department and with undergraduate and graduate students.”—family of Leonard Spiegel
Most recent title: professor of biochemistry, Youngstown State University
Education: Ph.D., biochemistry, Florida State University, 1963
Survivors: wife, Joy Elder; daughter, Rebecca; sons, Jonathan and Robert; 13 stepchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter