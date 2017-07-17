Obituary: Mordecai D. Treblow

Mordecai D. Treblow, 86, died on April 26, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
“Mordecai was a retired chemist and university professor who was a lifelong member of the American Chemical Society, the U.S. Chess Federation, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the Zionist Organization of America, and the Republican Party. Mordecai loved spending time with his nine grandchildren, Helena, Caryn, Kevin, Nathan, Ethan, Shalom Zev, Etan Zvi, Miriam, and Rina.”—family of Mordecai Treblow
Most recent title: chemical consultant and candidate for Pittsburgh City Council
Education: B.A., chemistry, University of Pennsylvania, 1955; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Pittsburgh, 1972
Survivors: wife, Sibyl; daughter, Annette Ziegler; sons, Marshall and Michael; nine grandchildren
