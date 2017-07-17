Obituary: Nelson F. Getchell

Nelson F. Getchell, 100, died on Nov. 14, 2016, in Seneca, S.C.
“Nelson Fletcher Getchell was a research textile chemist, working mostly with cotton and hemp. He received his training at Lowell Technological Institute, earning his degree in 1938. He worked for Sanford in Maine, then the Ludlow Company in Massachusetts during the 1940s and early 1950s. Ludlow sent him to its offices in India, where he learned about the processing of hemp. He returned and worked for Ludlow. In the 1950s he worked for the National Cotton Council in Washington, D.C. He ended his career at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he worked with textile production.”—Sarah Johnson, trustee
Most recent title: chemist, USDA
Education: B.S., chemistry, Lowell Technological Institute (now the University of Massachusetts, Lowell), 1938
Survivors: predeceased by wife, Martha
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter