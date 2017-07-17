Advertisement

People

Obituary: Nelson F. Getchell

by Linda Wang
July 17, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 29
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Johnson
Nelson Getchell.
A photo of Nelson Getchell.
Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Johnson
Nelson Getchell.

Nelson F. Getchell, 100, died on Nov. 14, 2016, in Seneca, S.C.

“Nelson Fletcher Getchell was a research textile chemist, working mostly with cotton and hemp. He received his training at Lowell Technological Institute, earning his degree in 1938. He worked for Sanford in Maine, then the Ludlow Company in Massachusetts during the 1940s and early 1950s. Ludlow sent him to its offices in India, where he learned about the processing of hemp. He returned and worked for Ludlow. In the 1950s he worked for the National Cotton Council in Washington, D.C. He ended his career at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he worked with textile production.”—Sarah Johnson, trustee

Most recent title: chemist, USDA

Education: B.S., chemistry, Lowell Technological Institute (now the University of Massachusetts, Lowell), 1938

Survivors: predeceased by wife, Martha

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

