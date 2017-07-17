Obituary: Octave Levenspiel

Octave (Tavy) Levenspiel, 90, died on March 5 in Portland, Ore.
“Levenspiel’s career spanned more than four decades, yielding hundreds of peer-reviewed journal publications and a half-dozen authoritative textbooks. His groundbreaking book, ‘Chemical Reaction Engineering,’ first published in 1961, has been cited more than 11,000 times and has been translated into more languages than any other volume in the literature of chemical engineering. He retired in 1991 but continued writing and editing his textbooks, including the third edition of ‘Chemical Reaction Engineering’ (1999), ‘Rambling through Science and Technology’ (2009), and ‘Tracer Technology’(2012).”—family of Octave Levenspiel
Most recent title: emeritus professor of chemical engineering, Oregon State University
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1947; Ph.D., chemical engineering, Oregon State University, 1952
Survivors: wife, Mary Jo; daughter, Bekki; son, Morris; three grandchildren; predeceased by son, Barney
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter