Obituary: René Buess

René Buess, 91, died on Dec. 18, 2016, in Wolvertem, Belgium.
“After obtaining his Ph.D. in chemistry at Université libre de Bruxelles with professor Ilya Prigogine, Buess had a long career in the chemical industry at UCB in Belgium. Chemistry remained one of his main interests in life.”—Philippe Buess, son
Most recent title: research manager, UCB
Education: M.S., chemistry, 1948, and Ph.D., chemistry, 1952, Université libre de Bruxelles
Survivors: wife, Denise Buess-Thiernagand; sons, Alain, Jean-Paul, and Philippe; six grandchildren
