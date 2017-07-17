Obituary: Robert E. Lundin

Robert E. Lundin, 89, died on March 14 in Portland, Ore.
“After a short stint working for Texaco at its research labs in Beacon, N.Y., Bob returned to the Bay Area and spent the balance of his career doing nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Western Regional Research Center. He retired in 1986 and went right on working in his lab for another 20 years. Music, reading, travel, and photography were Bob’s avocations, but most of all he loved his family. We will all miss him so very much.”—family of Robert Lundin
Most recent title: research chemist, USDA Western Regional Research Center
Education: B.A., chemistry, Harvard University, 1950; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1955
Survivors: wife, Jane; daughters, Rebecca and Susan; three grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter