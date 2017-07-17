Obituary: Robert G. Parr

Robert G. Parr, 95, died on March 27 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
“Bob Parr brought an international flavor to our department with his cutting-edge research in theoretical chemistry. He was awarded many prizes and held membership in the highest scientific academies. He was quiet, but not reclusive; kind, but still demanding; generous, but sparse for himself; focused, but worldly; and simply profound. He was pure about science, as much as anyone can be about anything. He was a precise writer; every word counted. His group published as many papers without his name as with it—he cherished independent creativity and sponsored it always.”—Lee Pedersen and Max Berkowitz, colleagues and friends
Most recent title: Wassily Hoeffding Professor of Chemical Physics, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Education: A.B., chemistry, Brown University, 1942; Ph.D., physical chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1947
Survivors: wife, Jane; daughters, Carol and Jeanne; son, Steven; five grandchildren
