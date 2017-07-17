Obituary: Wilbur C. Schaefer

Wilbur C. Schaefer, 91, died on April 22 in Peoria, Ill.
“Wilbur loved his work and loved the people he worked with. He enjoyed science education and was involved in establishing regional science fairs. He was a gentle and wise husband and father.”—Kurt C. Schaefer, son
Most recent title: assistant to the director, National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1949, and M.S., chemistry, 1950, Bradley University
Survivors: wife, Naomi; sons, Gregory and Kurt; five grandchildren
