Pilot Chemical buys ATRP Solutions

Pilot Chemical has acquired the atom transfer radical polymerization specialist ATRP Solutions. Cincinnati-based Pilot says the deal adds a new chemistry to its existing alkylation, sulfonation, and sulfation technologies. ATRP is based on the work of Krzysztof Matyjaszewski, a professor of chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University who received a 2009 Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award for developing the copper-mediated polymerization technique. ATRP CEO Patrick McCarthy, who started the firm 11 years ago, will remain with ATRP in Pittsburgh.
