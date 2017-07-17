Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Plausible prebiotic route to iron-sulfur clusters identified

Cluster synthesis driven by UV light uses iron ions and tripeptide starting material

by Celia Henry Arnaud
July 17, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Reaction mechanism showing the photooxidation of ferrous iron and the photolysis of organic thiols to form iron–sulfur clusters.
In this proposed mechanism for the prebiotic synthesis of iron-sulfur clusters, UV light releases sulfides from organic thiolates and oxidizes ferrous iron to ferric iron. The resulting complex forms iron-sulfur clusters.

Iron-sulfur clusters are important cofactors required for the catalytic sites of various enzymes. Researchers have hypothesized that such clusters may have even been involved in the emergence of biological catalysis on early Earth. Such a role would have required spontaneous formation of these clusters from environmental sources, so identifying a plausible route has been a major goal in the field of prebiotic chemistry. Now, Sheref S. Mansy of the University of Trento and coworkers have identified one such plausible route. They report that UV light can drive the synthesis of [2Fe-2S] and [4Fe-4S] clusters from Fe2+ and organic thiols (Nat. Chem. 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.2817). The researchers used glutathione, a cysteine-containing tripeptide, as a source of sulfur to make a model system. UV light liberates sulfide from the glutathione and oxidizes Fe2+ ions to Fe3+. The sulfide and ferric ions then combine to form the clusters. Because glutathione might not have existed on early Earth, the researchers also tested other cysteine-containing tripeptides and found that most of them could stabilize Fe-S clusters. In addition, they showed that formation of the clusters is compatible with fatty acid vesicles used to model early, simple cells.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metals could have catalyzed amino acid synthesis on early Earth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvent molecules catalyze surface reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A New And Improved Cyclic Polyphosphate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE