People

Radding Award to Gary Christian

by Linda Wang
July 17, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 29
Gary Christian
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Gary Christian
Photo of Gary Christian.
Credit: Courtesy of Gary Christian

Gary D. Christian, professor emeritus at the University of Washington, is the recipient of the 2017 Shirley B. Radding Award, presented annually by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section to an ACS member who has contributed to the local, regional, and national activities of the society.

Christian was a research analytical chemist at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research from 1961 to 1967. He joined the University of Kentucky in 1967 and in 1972 moved to the University of Washington, where he was divisional dean of sciences from 1993 to 2001. He is the author of the seventh edition of the book “Analytical Chemistry.”

His service to ACS includes acting as chair of the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry, chair of the ACS Puget Sound Section, and councilor for the Lexington and the Puget Sound Sections.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

