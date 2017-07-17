Radding Award to Gary Christian

Gary D. Christian, professor emeritus at the University of Washington, is the recipient of the 2017 Shirley B. Radding Award, presented annually by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section to an ACS member who has contributed to the local, regional, and national activities of the society.
Christian was a research analytical chemist at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research from 1961 to 1967. He joined the University of Kentucky in 1967 and in 1972 moved to the University of Washington, where he was divisional dean of sciences from 1993 to 2001. He is the author of the seventh edition of the book “Analytical Chemistry.”
His service to ACS includes acting as chair of the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry, chair of the ACS Puget Sound Section, and councilor for the Lexington and the Puget Sound Sections.
