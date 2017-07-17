Sanofi springs for Protein Sciences

Sanofi has agreed to buy Protein Sciences, a vaccines manufacturer, for $650 million. Based in Connecticut, Protein Sciences received FDA approval in October for Flublok Quadrivalent, which it touts as the only recombinant protein-based influenza vaccine to be cleared by the agency. “The acquisition of Protein Sciences will allow us to broaden our flu portfolio with the addition of a non-egg-based vaccine,” says David Loew, head of Sanofi’s vaccines division. Sanofi will pay as much as $100 million more if certain milestones are hit.
