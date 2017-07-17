Students win green chemistry awards

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute (GCI) has announced the recipients of its annual Kenneth G. Hancock Memorial Awards and Joseph Breen Memorial Fellowships.
The recipients of the 2017 Hancock Awards, sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry and the National Institute of Standards & Technology and administered by ACS GCI, are Julian West, a graduate student at Princeton University, and Adam Fisher, an undergraduate at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The award recognizes outstanding student contributions to green chemistry research and includes a $1,000 cash prize.
The Breen Fellowship sponsors a young international green chemistry scholar to participate in a technical meeting, conference, or training program. The fellowship is sponsored by the ACS International Endowment Fund and administered by ACS GCI. The recipients are Samantha Smith, a graduate student at the University of Toronto, and Caitilín McManus, an undergraduate at Trinity College Dublin.
The winners attended the 21st Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference in Reston, Va., in June, where they presented their research.
